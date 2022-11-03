  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Your Insurance: What is an umbrella policy and do I need one?



What is an umbrella policy?

An umbrella policy provides additional layers of liability protection above the typical liability limits of your auto insurance or homeowner’s insurance. If the liability limits are exhausted on your homeauto, or other underlying insurance, your umbrella insurance policy takes over and provides you with additional protection. Additional umbrella liability protection usually comes in increments of one million dollars. 