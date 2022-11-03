William “Bill” Stephens

William “Bill” Roland Stephens passed away on Oct. 4, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Gracemont, OK on January 16, 1932 to Irma Mae and John Stephens. He was the fourth of six children. The family moved to La Mesa, TX then made their permanent home in Lubbock, TX. There Bill completed his education and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1954 with a degree in Sociology. He married the love of his life Ona Belle True in Plainview, TX on August 20, 1954. They had 68 years of marriage.

Bill continued his education at Vanderbilt University Divinity School in Nashville, TN. After graduation in 1957, he started the journey of sharing his faith with many in Bowling Green, KY then moving back to Nashville. He returned to Texas where he served churches in Lubbock and Booker, TX. Kansas churches he served were Hadley Memorial in Hutchinson and Satanta UMC. Bill continued his ministry as a Youth Pastor at First Church in Richardson, TX. The family moved to Grace UMC in Des Moines in 1969. Bill decided to further his education and was accepted again to Divinity School at Vanderbilt for a Masters in Christian Education. He worked his way through school as a Chaplain at Vanderbilt Hospital, a fry cook at Opryland, an adult education supervisor in Nashville public schools, and a security guard at the tire factory.

Upon graduation from Vanderbilt, Bill moved to the Kansas East Conference where he served churches in Wathena, Topeka, Manhattan, Waterville and Blue Rapids, Bonner Springs and Baxter Springs. His first retirement move was to Lampe, MO on Table Rock Lake where he and Ona Belle enjoyed lake life while entertaining many friends and family. Coming out of retirement, Bill became a staff member of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS. There he coordinated programs for the Silver Link ministry, worshipping with those in nursing homes and the Dial a Devotion program. Final retirement found Bill and Ona Belle as members of the ABC class and volunteering at COR. Their final home was at Westchester Village where they became a vital part of that community.

In addition to his churches, Bill introduced many to the Holy Land as a representative for Educational Opportunities, a Christian based travel group. He and Ona Belle traveled to the Holy Land over 25 times with many groups. They also hosted trips to Germany for the Oberammergau Passion Play, Alaska, the Caribbean, Austria, England and the Nile River. They participated in a minister exchange with a church in the Lakes area of northern England for 6 weeks, where they shared their ministry and became a part of that special community.

Bill served others in so many ways. He was on the Board of Trustees at Baker University, a visiting professor at Drew University, a football and basketball referee, a parts manager at the car dealership in Lubbock, the bread delivery man for Reese Air Force Base and so many more. He always had a job and a strong work ethic he passed to his family.

Bill is survived by his wife Ona Belle. He is preceded in death by his parents, his 5 siblings and grandson Cory. He and Ona Belle were blessed with four children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Children Barbara (Roger) Bruns, Lenexa, KS; Roland Stephens Overland Park, KS; Susan Stephens Holt Colorado Springs, CO; Cindy Stephens Lenexa, KS. Grandchildren Tina (Nate)Peterson Parkville, MO; Jaci Holmes Olathe, KS; Brittany (Jimmy) Carter, Olathe, KS; Ryan (Kaitlin) Holt, Denver, CO; Niki (Dale) Stephens, Buffalo, MO; Lyndsay (Casey) Burden, Overland Park, KS; Cory Holt deceased; Brett Holt, Independence, MO; Wil (Karilee) Stephens, KC, MO; Craig (Tiffany) Holt Independence, MO; Dustin (Alaina) Sheil, St. Joseph, MO; Alison Sheil, Olathe, KS. Great-grandchildren Tristan Biggs, Haiden Peterson, Brooklyn Peterson, Hannah Bruns, Brittain Holmes, Charlie Carter, Maddie Carter, Mikey Carter, Tommy Carter, Grace Burden, Matthew Burden, Skylar Stephens, Addie Stephens, Jolene Holt, and Ben Holt.

Services celebrating Bill’s life of service to God and family will be held at the Wesley Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection on Nov. 5 at 2 pm. A reception will follow the service. An Internment service for family will follow the reception in the Memorial Garden at COR. A live stream of the service may be accessed at cor.org/memorialsonline. Memorial contributions: Church of the Resurrection Memorial Fund. Mail to: Church of the Resurrection, Attn: Memorial Gifts, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood KS 66224. Or online: Cor.org/memorial