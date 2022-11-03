  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

William “Bill” Stephens

January 16, 1932 – October 4, 2022

William “Bill” Roland Stephens passed away on Oct. 4, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Gracemont, OK on January 16, 1932 to Irma Mae and John Stephens. He was the fourth of six children. The family moved to La Mesa, TX then made their permanent home in Lubbock, TX. There Bill completed his education and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1954 with a degree in Sociology. He married the love of his life Ona Belle True in Plainview, TX on August 20, 1954. They had 68 years of marriage.