  Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga  - Roeland Park

Roeland Park residents get first look at apartment plan for The Rocks site

A conceptual rendering of The Rocks development.

A conceptual rendering of a new project proposed for The Rocks, looking northeast from Roe and 48th Street. Image courtesy EPC Real Estate Group.

Roeland Park residents joined developers at City Hall Wednesday night to get a first look at conceptual renderings and ask questions about a proposed multi-use development on the site known as The Rocks.

Driving the news: Overland Park-based EPC Real Estate Group wants to build a 280-unit mixed-use apartment complex on the site at Roe Boulevard and 48th Street, which used to be home to the city pool decades ago.