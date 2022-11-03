A conceptual rendering of a new project proposed for The Rocks, looking northeast from Roe and 48th Street. Image courtesy EPC Real Estate Group.
Roeland Park residents joined developers at City Hall Wednesday night to get a first look at conceptual renderings and ask questions about a proposed multi-use development on the site known as The Rocks.
Driving the news: Overland Park-based EPC Real Estate Group wants to build a 280-unit mixed-use apartment complex on the site at Roe Boulevard and 48th Street, which used to be home to the city pool decades ago.
Details: The proposed complex, which has a projected cost of $70 million, will feature 3,500 square feet for a restaurant and possibly an outdoor dining space, as well as a parking garage for residents and electric vehicle charging stations.
Under the current plan, 5% of units are slated to be set aside as affordable.
What they’re saying: At a neighborhood meeting Wednesday, Roeland Park residents came to ask questions about the project.
Bill Ahrens, a Roeland Park resident who used to be a member of the city planning commission, said he has been worried about the development possibly disrupting traffic, but has ben satisfied with the developers’ answers.
Specifically, he said developers told him they would not cut through an existing median on Roe to make way for a driveway into the complex, allowing exiting cars to only be able to turn right.
“I’d like to see it [the project] go forward, but I don’t want any corners cut because I want it to operate safely,” Ahrens said.
