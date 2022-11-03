Driving the news: Overland Park-based EPC Real Estate Group wants to build a 280-unit mixed-use apartment complex on the site at Roe Boulevard and 48th Street, which used to be home to the city pool decades ago.

Roeland Park residents joined developers at City Hall Wednesday night to get a first look at conceptual renderings and ask questions about a proposed multi-use development on the site known as The Rocks.

Details: The proposed complex, which has a projected cost of $70 million, will feature 3,500 square feet for a restaurant and possibly an outdoor dining space, as well as a parking garage for residents and electric vehicle charging stations.

Under the current plan, 5% of units are slated to be set aside as affordable.

What they’re saying: At a neighborhood meeting Wednesday, Roeland Park residents came to ask questions about the project.

Bill Ahrens, a Roeland Park resident who used to be a member of the city planning commission, said he has been worried about the development possibly disrupting traffic, but has ben satisfied with the developers’ answers.

Specifically, he said developers told him they would not cut through an existing median on Roe to make way for a driveway into the complex, allowing exiting cars to only be able to turn right.

“I’d like to see it [the project] go forward, but I don’t want any corners cut because I want it to operate safely,” Ahrens said.

What else: Resident Dru Walstrom said he lives right off of Roe Boulevard and regularly drives by the long-stalled Mission Gateway project in neighboring Mission.

Walstrom said he doesn’t want the development at The Rocks to go the same way, adding that he was happy with the plans EPC presented Wednesday.

He’s says he’s most excited for a new restaurant.

“That’s something Roeland Park doesn’t really have. We don’t have, like, a Peanut like down in Mission or we really don’t have like a local place to go,” said Walstorm.

Background: Plans have changed a few times for The Rocks.

In 2018, after getting some initial interest from a developer, the city council dropped plans for a restaurant, hotel and adventure course on the site.

Earlier this year, despite the city signing off on a land sale agreement, a plan with Sunflower Development Group also did not come to fruition.

What happens next for The Rocks?

Brendon O’Leary, executive vice president for EPC and a leader for the project, laid out next steps to the Shawnee Mission Post Via email.

He said they hope to have gained city approval for a final development plan by the end of the year, with the aim of eventually starting construction by the middle of 2023.

O’Leary said they are planning for a two-year construction period with the aim that the project would be complete by 2025.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga is a freelance reporter who frequently publishes stories for the Post, as well as other Kansas City area media outlets.