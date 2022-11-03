  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Here’s where Shawnee Mission schools landed on new ‘Best High Schools’ rankings

SMSD niche rankings

Shawnee Mission East landed higher than any other school in the district on Niche's 2023 Best Public High Schools in Kansas at #6. File photo.

Two Shawnee Mission high schools have cracked the top 10 in a new online ranking of the best public high schools in Kansas.

The upshot: Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission Northwest clock in at #6 and #9 in Kansas, respectively, in data analytics website Niche’s 2023 state-by-state rankings of “Best Public High Schools.”

