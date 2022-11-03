The upshot: Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission Northwest clock in at #6 and #9 in Kansas, respectively, in data analytics website Niche’s 2023 state-by-state rankings of “Best Public High Schools.”

Two Shawnee Mission high schools have cracked the top 10 in a new online ranking of the best public high schools in Kansas.

SM East received an “A+” overall grade by Niche’s rankings, and SM Northwest earned an “A” overall Niche grade.

Niche ranks schools based on several key metrics, including state test scores, teacher quality and graduation rates, as well as reviews from students and parents.

Going deeper: SM South landed just outside the top 10 at #12 with an overall grade of an “A” from Niche.

SM West came in at #25, with an overall grade of an “A-.”

SM North ranked #44 in the state with a “B+” grade from Niche’s calculations.

Zooming out: De Soto High School in USD 232, which covers parts of De Soto, Shawnee and Lenexa, received an “A-” and the #22 spot, while Mill Valley High School received an “A” and landed at #15.

Meanwhile, Blue Valley schools nabbed the top four spots in Niche’s Kansas high school rankings this year, with Blue Valley North taking the top spot overall.

Last year, SM East took fifth place in a similar U.S. News World and Report list.

How it works

Niche’s data scientist and user researchers analyze data and user opinions to assess schools and produce grades and report cards, according to its website.