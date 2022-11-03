Your Shawnee Mission area Kansas House general election primer

As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for Kansas House in the Shawnee Mission area and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is less than one week away.

SHAMELESS PLUG

No other news outlet devotes as much attention to giving Shawnee Mission area voters a way to find out where candidates running for local office stand on the issues facing our community. If you value having a news outlet provide this kind of coverage, we hope you’ll consider becoming a subscriber if you aren’t already. Your first month of full access is just $1.

Who’s on the ballot

There are seven Kansas House races in the Shawnee Mission area the Post is tracking this election season.

Statehouse districts were redrawn earlier this year. Check out this map of Johnson County House districts to see within which one you live.

District 17

District 18

District 19

District 22

Robert Colburn, Republican

Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, Democrat (incumbent)

District 30

District 39

District 117

Kansas House candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to a questionnaire we developed with reader input.

The candidates’ answers to the five questionnaire items are linked below:

Election integrity: The top issue with our readers was the candidates’ stance on election integrity. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud and dozens of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results have been dismissed for lack of evidence. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him? Are you confident in the integrity of our election system in Kansas? Read the candidates’ answers.

Inflation: Inflation is currently at its highest level in four decades, sending prices for everything from food to gas to medicine sharply higher over the past several months. Can the state legislature do anything to address inflation here in Kansas? What policies should it enact? Read the candidates’ answers.

Abortion: In August, Kansas voters rejected the “Value Them Both” amendment that would have eliminated the right to an abortion from the state constitution. Are you comfortable with the current state of abortion access in Kansas? Would you like to see more restrictions on abortion in the state? Would you like to see access to abortion expanded? Please explain your position on abortion. Read the candidates’ answers.

“Open enrollment”: This spring, Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill that will allow students to attend any public school in the state provided it has space for them starting in June 2024. The “open enrollment” bill has attracted a lot of attention here in Johnson County. Are you comfortable with the open enrollment policy taking effect in 2024? Why or why not? Read the candidates’ answers.

Medicaid expansion: Kansas is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act. Projections suggest expanding Medicaid would help 150,000 Kansans who can’t currently afford coverage get insured. Do you support expanding Medicaid in Kansas? Why or why not? Read the candidates’ answers.

Kansas House candidate forums

The Post hosted in-person forums for Shawnee Mission area Kansas House candidates on Oct. 6 at the Shawnee Civic Centre.

Video of the event is embedded below, followed by a summary of the topics the candidates discussed and corresponding time stamps to help readers find their answers more quickly:

First forum: Districts 17, 18 and 22

Candidates’ opening statements [4:20] The issue our readers want to hear candidates’ positions on the most involves elections. As a member of the Kansas House, you could be asked to debate and potentially vote on laws that impact the accessibility and security of the ballot in the state. Both local and state election officials have repeatedly vouched for the validity of recent election results. Are you confident in the integrity of Kansas elections? Do you think the legislature should pass any election-related laws this coming session? [11:00] In August, Kansas voters rejected the “Value Them Both” amendment that would have eliminated the right to an abortion from the state constitution. If you are elected, it’s likely that this issue will come before you next legislative session. Are you comfortable with the current state of abortion access in Kansas? Would you like to see more restrictions on abortion in the state? Would you like to see access to abortion expanded? [18:10] Another issue that is likely to come up again next session is a so-called “parents bill of rights.” That measure was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly and sustained by the House. The bill, among other things, aimed to give parents more power to review classroom materials, including lesson plans and books, and challenge things they found potentially objectionable. If elected, would you support this type of legislation if it were to come up again next session. Why or why not? [25:45] Twice in the past two years, Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed Republican-backed legislation that would bar transgender athletes from participating in girls or women’s sports in high school or college. This issue may very well come up again, as it is proving to be a major talking point in the current governor’s contest. Would you vote for a ban on transgender athletes if elected? Why or why not? [33:03] Kansas ended this past fiscal year earlier this summer with nearly $1 billion in the state’s rainy day fund and more than $430 million in surplus tax revenue. Given that financial position but also given the many concerns the Post hears from readers about inflation and the economy, what would you like to see the state do with these excess funds? [40:00] Are there other issues or priorities that you hear from your voters or you think are important in our district that have not been touched upon tonight? [48:18] Candidates’ closing statements [52:49]

Second forum: Districts 30, 39 and 117