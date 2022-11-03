  Kyle Palmer  - 2022 Elections

Your Shawnee Mission area Kansas House general election primer

Kansas vaccine mandates law

The Post is tracking seven Shawnee Mission area Kansas House races ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Above, the Kansas Statehouse. File photo.

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is less than one week away.

As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for Kansas House in the Shawnee Mission area and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.