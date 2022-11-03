  Nikki Lansford  - Home and Garden

Need to get rid of your pumpkins? Here’s how you can dispose of them in JoCo

A pumpkin sitting on a patio waiting to be disposed of.

A few composting events are taking in Johnson County this month to allow residents to dispose of their pumpkins, including a drop-off site at Little Mill Creek North Park in Lenexa. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

It’s that time of year again where your once-festive jack-o’-lanterns are starting to look a bit deflated and rotten. Maybe even a bit gnawed-on by chipmunks.

ICYMI: Instead of simply throwing them away, think about taking your pumpkins and other decorative gourds to one of several composting events around Johnson County in coming days and weeks as an environmentally friendly way to dispose of them.

