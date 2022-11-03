De Soto High coach earns prestigious speech and debate award

The upshot: Mercer received the Diamond Coach Award last month, according to an NSDA press release.

Will Mercer, the speech and debate coach at De Soto High in Unified School District 232, earned the highest honor available from the National Speech & Debate Association .

It is his first Diamond Award, which recognizes a professional career of excellence and longevity in speech and debate, according to the press release.

Diamond Awards are given to coaches every 15,000 points — based on things like student performance — over at least a five-year period.

Mercer’s story: Mercer started as head coach at De Soto three years ago, and served as an assistant coach at Maize High School four years prior.

He competed in speech and debate himself as a high school student, and remembers admiring his coaches who earned anywhere from one to three Diamond awards.

As a coach, Mercer said he loves showing kids a world outside of their bubble and allow them to express how their ideas related to new things they learn.

While Mercer said he knew, mathematically, that he’d receive the Diamond Award this season, it’s strange for him to be part of the group of the people he once looked up to.

Key quote: “It certainly is surreal to know that I’m kind of part of that ‘club’ so to speak,” Mercer said.

More about the Diamond Award

Diamond Award recipients are NSDA members for a minimum of five years who earn 15,000 points.

Coach points are earned through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work, according to the press release.

“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” said NSDA Executive Director J. Scott Wunn in the press release.

Diamond Award winners are going to be recognized at the National Speech & Debate tournament in Phoenix in June 2023.

It is the largest academic competition with more than 10,000 coaches, students and parents, according to the release.

What’s next: Mercer said now that he’s hit this benchmark — and has to wait at least another five years to receive a second Diamond Award – he’s excited to help get De Soto’s assistant coach more points.