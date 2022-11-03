  Juliana Garcia  - Unified School District No. 232

De Soto High coach earns prestigious speech and debate award

De Soto Diamond Award

Will Mercer, the speech and debate coach at De Soto High, received his first Diamond Coach Award from the National Speech & Debate Association. Photo courtesy Will Mercer (far left).

Will Mercer, the speech and debate coach at De Soto High in Unified School District 232, earned the highest honor available from the National Speech & Debate Association.

The upshot: Mercer received the Diamond Coach Award last month, according to an NSDA press release.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.