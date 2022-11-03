Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Weddings and events

If you missed our previous announcements, you can find them here:

Folks: We’re getting near the end of the process of announcing the big winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County.

Today, we reveal who came out on top in our Weddings and Events categories:

Best Wedding and Event Venue

Winner: The Bowery at Bull Creek

The Bowery Events at Bull Creek Distillery is completely customizable to your vision, and we pride ourselves on our ability to make that vision a reality. Our couples enjoy our signature Midwestern hospitality, plus inventive spirits, impeccable service, and dedicated on-site support from scheduling to cake cutting.

Runners up: Thompson Barn Event Space and Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center.

Congrats to these winners!

