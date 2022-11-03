Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Weddings and events

Today, we reveal who came out on top in our Weddings and Events categories:
Best Wedding and Event Venue
Winner: The Bowery at Bull Creek
The Bowery Events at Bull Creek Distillery is completely customizable to your vision, and we pride ourselves on our ability to make that vision a reality. Our couples enjoy our signature Midwestern hospitality, plus inventive spirits, impeccable service, and dedicated on-site support from scheduling to cake cutting.
Runners up: Thompson Barn Event Space and Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center.
Congrats to these winners! You can find the full list of winners and runners up in the Weddings and Events categories here.
And check back tomorrow as we unveil the winners in the Food and Drink categories.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1