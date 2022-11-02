Now that we’re past Halloween, let Mariah Carey sing us into a new season (all due respect to Thanksgiving).
Forecast: ☀️ High: 76, Low: 58. Sunny and clear and unseasonably warm again.
Public Agenda
- Roeland Park will host an open house at City Hall tonight at 6 p.m. to give residents a chance to hear from developers about a proposed mixed-use project at “The Rocks” site on Roe Boulevard.
- The Mission City Council’s Community Development Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight and will hear a presentation on a proposal to build a 228-unit apartment complex near Powell Community Center.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Community Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight and, among other items, will consider approving a measure to add $320,000 to the projected cost of the new Arboretum visitors’ center.
- The Merriam Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will review a proposal for a new used car dealership on Merriam Drive off I-35.
Noteworthy
- A Johnson County jury found Matthew Lee Bibee, 22, guilty of first-degree murder and several other related crimes for the murder of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett over an $8 Xanax deal in 2019. [Fox 4]
- A Shawnee Tribe official and the Kansas interim state archaeologist have scheduled a meeting later this month reportedly to discuss the future of the Shawnee Indian Mission and potentially a formal consultation about a ground-penetrating radar study to search for potential unmarked graves of children on the site. [KMBC]
- An advisory group created by the Kansas State Board of Education wants the board to recommend ending Native American mascots statewide, a change that could impact some two dozen mostly rural schools that still have such monikers. [Kansas News Service]
