  Roxie Hammill  - Development

Panasonic breaks ground on old Sunflower Army site, paving way for new EV battery plant in De Soto

Elected officials and representatives from Panasonic, the state of Kansas, the city of De Soto and USD 232 came together for a groundbreaking ceremony on the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant. The $4 billion development will build electric batteries for Tesla vehicles. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Construction on the much-touted Panasonic lithium battery factory officially got underway Wednesday with the groundbreaking at the Sunflower Army ammunition plant near De Soto.

With a price tag of $4 billion, the 2.5 million-square-foot facility stands to become the largest development in Johnson County history.