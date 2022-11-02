  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

These 3 Overland Park public playgrounds could soon be upgraded

Three Overland Park playgrounds may soon receive $260,000 worth of upgrades as part of the city's Parks and Recreation playground replacement for 2022. Above, the playground at Bluejacket Park. Image via city website.

Three Overland Park playgrounds may soon receive a combined $260,000 worth of upgrades.

Driving the news: The Overland Park and Recreation Advisory Council last week unanimously recommended approval of the city’s 2022 Playground Replacement Program, which includes equipment improvements for Bluejacket Park, Foxhill North Park and Kingston Lake Park.

