These 3 Overland Park public playgrounds could soon be upgraded

Three Overland Park playgrounds may soon receive a combined $260,000 worth of upgrades.

Overland Park recreation services assistant director Bryan Toben said first bids for the project were received in early June, but the city rejected the initial proposals, which caused a delay.

Once satisfied with the second round of bids, city staff took proposals from three different manufacturers for each park location to get feedback from residents.

Based on overall play value and site utilization, Kansas City-based manufacturer ATHCO was then selected for the project.

Below is a breakdown of the improvements each park is set to receive if the program is approved by the city council.

Bluejacket Park

Location: 10101 Bond Street, between 99th and 103rd streets, just west of U.S. 69 Highway.

10101 Bond Street, between 99th and 103rd streets, just west of U.S. 69 Highway. Cost: $120,000

$120,000 Details: A new playground set for ages 5-12 that comes with two slides, wiggly bridges, ropes to climb, a lollipop ladder, belt climber and a high-wire net climber, a smaller playground set for ages 2-5, a spinner and four swings with one molded bucket seat with a harness for ages 5-12, one full bucket seat and two belt seats.

Foxhill North Park

Location: 10600 Indian Creek Parkway, off College Boulevard and Grant Drive

10600 Indian Creek Parkway, off College Boulevard and Grant Drive Cost: $40,000

$40,000 Details: A new playground set designed for children ages 5-12 that has a cliff climber, corkscrew climber, lollipop climb, chinning bar, handhold leg lift, fire pole and slide, as well as spinner.

Kingston Lake Park

Location: 15254 Lowell Avenue, just off U.S. 69 Highway, south of 151st Street

15254 Lowell Avenue, just off U.S. 69 Highway, south of 151st Street Cost: $100,000

$100,000 Details: A new playground set for ages 5-12 that comes with a cargo net, inclined cable walk, belt bridge, chinning bar, fire pole, slide and multiple climbing features, a small playground house set for ages 2-5, a spinner and four swings with one molded bucket seat with a harness for ages 5-12, one full bucket seat and two belt seats.

What’s next: The 2022 Parks and Recreation playground replacements are set to be voted on by the Overland Park Community Development Committee on Wednesday, Nov. 2.