  Mike Frizzell  - Police

Car chase through northeast JoCo ends in Mission with 3 suspects in custody

A silver Ford Focus car where it came to a stop, just off the west side of Roe Avenue in Mission, following a chase through multiple northeast Johnson County municipalities Tuesday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Westwood Police continue investigating after a reported disturbance involving a gun at a Walmart Neighborhood Market Tuesday night prompted a car chase through multiple northeast Johnson County cities, eventually ending with three people in custody.

It all began at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4701 Mission Road, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.