It all began at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4701 Mission Road, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Westwood Police continue investigating after a reported disturbance involving a gun at a Walmart Neighborhood Market Tuesday night prompted a car chase through multiple northeast Johnson County cities, eventually ending with three people in custody.

Westwood Police Chief Curtis Mansell says a man and woman were entering the Walmart store when they saw a group of people fighting in the entryway.

“The male victim used his cell phone and started recording the fight,” Mansell said. “One of the men in the fight saw him doing this, approached the victim and slapped the phone out of his hand.”

Mansell says the suspect allegedly told another suspect from the original fight to give him his gun.

“The second suspect then took a handgun out of his waistband and gave it to him,” Mansell said. “The male victim [the man who had been recording the initial disturbance] was then pulled away and into the store by the female victim.”

Walmart employees then told the suspects to leave.

Just before officers arrived at the store, a 911 caller reported that the suspects had left in two separate vehicles, a silver car and a black car.

Though there were no further reports of the black car, Mansell says a Fairway police officer spotted the silver car traveling westbound on 47th Street into Roeland Park.

“When the officer tried to initiate a stop on the vehicle, it fled west, and a short chase ensued,” Mansell said.

Fairway and Roeland Park police officers pursued the silver vehicle, later identified as a Ford Focus, to southbound Roe Avenue.

“The suspect vehicle then crashed into multiple fences and eventually came to rest next to a home near 61st Street and Roe Avenue in Mission,” Mansell said.

That’s near the busy juncture of Shawnee Mission Parkway with Roe Avenue and Johnson Drive.

A backseat passenger, believed to have been the man armed with the gun, ran from the crashed car as officers arrived at that scene.

The driver and a front-seat passenger had to be helped from the car by firefighters and paramedics.

Officers from numerous northern Johnson County law enforcement agencies came to the area and searched for the man who fled the scene of the wrecked car, with the assistance of K-9s from Prairie Village and Lenexa.

About 20 minutes later, an officer spotted the suspect running onto the entrance ramp from eastbound Johnson Drive to eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway. The man was detained there after a short foot chase.

Mansell says all three people from the suspect car were transported to area hospitals with injuries from the crash.

The suspects were two men and one woman, ages 21, 22, and 27. respectively.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that none of the three were in police custody when transported to hospitals by ambulance.

No one in the suspect’s car was wearing a seat belt. All of their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

“The case will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review and determination of charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” Mansell said.

As of late Wednesday morning, none of the suspects have been booked into the Johnson County Jail.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.