  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

1 person dead after car strikes pole on Antioch Road in Merriam

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal Merriam crash.

Emergency vehicles on the scene, parked in the southbound lanes of Antioch Road near an entrance to Merriam Town Center. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash along Antioch Road in Merriam on Tuesday evening.

Where exactly? Merriam Police were called to West 57th Street and Antioch Road at about 7:10 p.m. on reports that a car had crashed into a pole.