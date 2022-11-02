Your Johnson County commission general election primer

As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for three seats on the Johnson County Commission and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is less than one week away.

Who’s on the ballot

There are six candidates vying for three seats on the county commission.

Check out this map of the commissioner districts to see in which district you live.

District 1

District 4

District 5

Quickly get to know the candidates and their policy priorities with the Post’s candidate thumbnail sketches.

Johnson County commission candidate questions

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to a questionnaire we developed with reader input.

The candidates’ answers to the five questionnaire items are linked below:

Election integrity: Since the fall of 2021, Sheriff Calvin Hayden has used county resources to conduct an investigation into unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. His investigation continues even as the Johnson County Election Office and Secretary of State have offered repeated assurances that the 2020 election was free of significant abnormalities. Hayden, for his part, says he is simply doing his due diligence after residents raised concerns, though his office has produced just one actual complaint report so far. Do you support the Sheriff’s continued investigation of the 2020 election? Are you comfortable with county resources being used for it? Why or why not? Read candidates’ answers.

Home value and property taxes: Many Johnson County residents have seen the county’s appraised values of their homes going up double digits year after year without corresponding property tax rate reductions to offset them — meaning people’s out-of-pocket tax expenses have risen dramatically in recent years. What role do you think the county government needs to play in addressing rising property taxes here? Read candidates’ answers.

Pandemic response: The county played a central role in setting and enforcing the public health policies related to the pandemic — including business closures and school mask mandates. Do you believe the county’s approach to managing the pandemic was a success? Why or why not? What should the county do differently if a public health emergency arises in the future? Read candidates’ answers.

Tax incentives for developers: More and more developers are requesting tax increment financing when they bring proposals before Johnson County cities. Under state statute, the Board of County Commissioners has a 30-day window to veto the creation of TIF districts in the county. Critics say tax incentives amount to giving private businesses a handout. Proponents say development projects that ultimately benefit the community couldn’t move forward without them. What’s your view on the prevalence of the use of tax incentives on development projects here? Read candidates’ answers.

Climate change: Climate change continues to be a major issue of concern for our readers. What steps should the county government be taking to build climate resiliency and prepare for more extreme weather events in Johnson County? Read candidates’ answers.

Johnson County commission candidate forum

The Post hosted an in-person forum for the commission candidates on Oct. 4 on the campus of Johnson County Community College and all six participated.

Video of the event is embedded below, followed by a summary of the topics the candidates discussed and corresponding time stamps to help readers find their answers more quickly: