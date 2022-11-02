  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Confronting segregation in Johnson County

Johnson County highlights in the REDLINED exhibition at the Johnson County Museum.

By the Johnson County Museum

The Johnson County Museum’s special exhibition, “REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation” (on display through Jan. 7), is a gripping exploration of the history of redlining from its origins to its legacies, which continue to shape our lived realities today. REDLINED tells a national story with a local focus that reveals how Johnson County both shaped and was shaped by the history of redlining. While the bulk of the exhibit is about the federal policy of redlining from its origins to its lasting legacies, the exhibit also highlights Johnson County’s unique role in each stage of the process, including efforts to combat redlining and its effects. In this post, we are highlighting the work of three Johnson Countians who confronted the system of redlining and, in doing so, changed our community.