Driving the news: In October, Slicker took home the individual state title, winning the Class 6A girls tournament held at the Salina Municipal Golf Course in Salina, shooting a 9-under par 149 for the event.

Ella Slicker, a Shawnee Mission East freshman, is the Kansas Class 6A state champion in golf, capping off an impressive debut season as a Lancer in which she went undefeated in all the tournaments in which she played.

Slicker’s score edged out East sophomore Ingrid Blacketer’s mark by one stroke, as Blacketer finished tied for second.

Meanwhile, the Lancer team finished second overall in Class 6A.

Bigger picture: Slicker played in seven events this season, including the regional and state championship tournaments, and won all seven — which she and her coaches say is a rare accomplishment in golf.

Key quote: “I would say [going seven for seven] is pretty rare, but it’s also how hard you work and if you want it a lot it can happen for anybody if you want it enough,” Slicker said.

The backstory: Slicker said she started playing golf as a child because her father loves the game.

She enjoys the mental aspect of golf as well as socializing with the people she plays with.

Her main goal, she says, is to eventually play golf at the collegiate level.

Now that golf season is over, Slicker said, she’ll turn her attention to playing basketball.

Coach’s perspective on Ella Slicker’s season

SM East golf coach Ben Hendricks said Slicker’s undefeated season is uncommon for a freshman.

Slicker played above her age this season, Hendricks said, and came back from a couple of rough starts.

Hendricks said Slicker’s achievement “was an amazing, dominant display” of golf.

What they’re saying: “The fun part is the camaraderie and I think she really enjoys that,” Hendricks said. “We had a great season and she’s been a blessing to coach.”