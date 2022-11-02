  Juliana Garcia  - SM East

SM East freshman Ella Slicker wins state golf title, capping off ‘dominant’ undefeated season

Ella Slicker golf champion

Ella Slicker, Shawnee Mission East freshman, played in seven golf tournaments her debut season and won all seven. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Ella Slicker, a Shawnee Mission East freshman, is the Kansas Class 6A state champion in golf, capping off an impressive debut season as a Lancer in which she went undefeated in all the tournaments in which she played.

Driving the news: In October, Slicker took home the individual state title, winning the Class 6A girls tournament held at the Salina Municipal Golf Course in Salina, shooting a 9-under par 149 for the event.

