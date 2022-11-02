  Juliana Garcia  - Bishop Miege

Bishop Miege volleyball brings home 27th state championship

Bishop Miege Volleyball Championship

Bishop Miege volleyball won its 27th state championship against Andale in Kansas Class 4A. Above, the team celebrates the win. Photo credit Jim Ast, courtesy Lindsay Zych Franco

The Bishop Miege Stags are Kansas Class 4A volleyball state champions again.

The upshot: Bishop Miege beat previously unbeaten Andale over the weekend to bring home the program’s 27th state volleyball title.

