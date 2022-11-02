Best of Johnson County 2022: Pets

Best Dog Park

Winner: Shawnee Mission Dog Park

Loved by dogs and their people as well, the Shawnee Mission Park Dog Off-Leash Area is located west of the park’s 87th and Ridgeview entrance. The 44-acre area features a paved trail to the lake and beach area, and wood chip and natural surface trails through grassy and wooded areas. The off-leash area also includes toilets and paved parking. The area is open year-round during regular park hours except during weekly routine maintenance closures, which take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Other JCPRD off-leash areas are located in Heritage Park, Thomas S. Stoll Memorial Park and Kill Creek Streamway Park.

JCPRD on social media:

Congrats to JCPRD! You can find the full list of winners and runners up in all pets categories here.

And check back later this week as we unveil the winners in the food and drink category.