Your Mortgage: Using your home’s equity

The ingredients are there. Property values have been increasing, and your house is an asset. Considering how active the real estate scene has been in the past year, your home’s value as an asset may have increased, and it could be time to consider putting your home’s equity to work for you. 

I’m not talking about using it as a piggy bank like what many people were doing before the 2008 market crash.  I’m talking about using good reasoning and common sense analytics to determine the value and benefit of accessing equity in your home. Banks are still cautious with lending and require a minimum of 10 to 15 percent equity remaining for loans being utilized to pull equity from a home. 