Good morning! Only 365 days till the next Halloween. Here’s the rundown for today in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 76, Low: 53. Light breezes out of the south southwest.
Diversions
- The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens have a Free Admission Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. More information here.
- The Vienna Boys Choir performs at 7 p.m. tonight in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center. Tickets here.
- Music artist lostboycrow performs at 8 p.m. tonight at The Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider issuing $21 million in bonds for the city’s 95th Street and Twilight Lane project, which involves construction of a 142,500-square-foot warehouse. Agenda here.
- The Roeland Park City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight with plans to consider approving a land purchase agreement for a new site for the city’s public works department. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday announced that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services has opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe. The lab will create 175 new jobs, according to a press release.
- The state of Kansas’ Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Tuesday, Nov. 1. The rule is intended to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months. The rule remains in effect through March 31, 2023.
