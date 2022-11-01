The upshot: The Lancers boys’ squad won its first state title in 55 years.

Shawnee Mission East’s boys cross country team won this year’s Kansas Class 6A state championship this past weekend, the program’s first in more than half a century.

Senior Wyatt Haughton won the individual state title, a first for an individual Lancer runner since now-head coach Tricia Beaham won it in 1984.

There’s more: The Lancer girls’ cross country team placed second in Class 6A, as well.

What they’re saying: Beaham told the Post the whole team — both boys and girls — placing so high in the same year is rare in cross country.

“It’s the highest, I would say, ‘one-two punch’ that Shawnee Mission East has ever had with the boys and girls finishing together that high,” she said. “We’ve never both won it at the same time, but this is the best as far as the whole team.”

The recap: At the Class 6A state meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, the boys’ team placed first with 65 points, according to a recap on the team’s website.

Haughton placed first by running the 3.1-mile-long course in 14:59.65, an average of 4:49.3 per mile, according to records maintained by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

The Lancer girls’ cross country team came in second place overall with 95 points, according to the team’s website.

Individually, junior Lida Padget placed fourth and senior Scarlett Pearlman placed seventh in the girls’ division.

Key quote: “These boys, they’ve worked so hard these last couple years and most of them have been friends with each other since middle school,” Beaham said. “It’s something we knew coming up they were a special group.”

Congratulations to our @SMEastLancers Cross Country team! The boys won the State Championship and the girls finished 2nd! We are so proud of you all! 🏆🏃 We are #OneShawneeMission pic.twitter.com/Q14mCL27mc — SM School District (@theSMSD) October 31, 2022

What’s next for SM East cross country

Beaham said the team is already back to practicing for an upcoming competition they qualified for by winning state, the Nike Heartland Invitational later this month.