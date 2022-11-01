  Juliana Garcia  - SM East

SM East boys cross country team wins first state title in 55 years; girls take 2nd place

SM East cross country championship

The Lancer boys cross country team placed first at state — for the first time in 55 years — and the girls team placed second. Above, the cross country team at state. Photo via Shawnee Mission School District Twitter.

Shawnee Mission East’s boys cross country team won this year’s Kansas Class 6A state championship this past weekend, the program’s first in more than half a century.

The upshot: The Lancers boys’ squad won its first state title in 55 years.

