  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee

Medicine’s Hall of Fame & Museum in Shawnee closes, plans to auction off artifacts

Medicine's Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee is officially closed — and thousands of items are going up for auction soon. File photo.

After opening to the public in 2020, Shawnee’s brief-lived Medicine’s Hall of Fame & Museum is now officially closed.

What happened: After Bruce Hodges spent a lifetime collecting medical artifacts, his goal of opening a museum dedicated to the medical profession came to life in early 2020 — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

