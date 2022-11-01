  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

KC man charged with first degree murder in Overland Park gas station shooting

Investigators on the scene of the shooting this summer, which occurred at a BP gas station at College Boulevard and Anitoch Road. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A 24-year-old Kansas City, Mo., man has been charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of another Kansas City man at an Overland Park gas station earlier this summer.

Driving the news: On Tuesday afternoon, Zarrell Semaj Finley, 24, appeared in Johnson County District Court via video link from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century to hear his charges read.