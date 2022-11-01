Driving the news: On Tuesday afternoon, Zarrell Semaj Finley, 24, appeared in Johnson County District Court via video link from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century to hear his charges read.

A 24-year-old Kansas City, Mo., man has been charged with first degree murder in the fatal shootin g of another Kansas City man at an Overland Park gas station earlier this summer.

He was arrested on August 5 by the FBI Fugitive Task Force in Jackson County, Mo., and was extradited to Johnson County on Monday.

Finley is being charged in connection to a shooting that occurred July 31 in the parking lot of a BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.

That shooting left Shaquille Jackson, 26, of Kansas City, Mo., dead.

Details: Finley has now been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

During his appearance Tuesday, Finley told the court that he plans to hire an attorney to represent him at a future date.

Finley also requested that his $500,000 bond be reduced to what he called an “affordable bond,” saying that he didn’t want to lose his job and would need to help his family.

What happened: The judge denied Finley’s bond modification request after the prosecutor pointed out several other cases against Finley in Johnson County and in Missouri in recent years, in addition to the murder and firearms possession charges for the July gas station shooting.

If Finley can make bond, he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

What’s next in the case

Finley’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, at 11 a.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.