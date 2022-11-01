The incident occurred in the 7400 block of Metcalf and was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the busy road.

Three people have non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park Monday afternoon.

Arriving firefighters reported three vehicles with moderate to heavy damage.

Everyone was out of their vehicles when police and firefighters arrived.

Three Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded and transported all three drivers to the hospital.

None of the drivers’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police closed both directions of Metcalf from 74th to 75th streets as they investigated and cleaned up the crash.

Tow trucks had the damaged vehicles picked up, and the road was ready to reopen by 4:45 p.m.

Overland Park Police have not released any information about this crash.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.