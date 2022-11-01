  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

3 drivers injured in wreck on Metcalf in Overland Park

Three vehicles involved in a crash on Metcalf Avenue.

Two of the three vehicles involved in a wreck Monday afternoon near 75th and Metcalf. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Three people have non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 7400 block of Metcalf and was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the busy road.