Community blood banks are in search of donors as Johnson County and the greater Kansas City area see their fourth "blood emergency" this year. Above, a donor giving blood at the Community Blood Center. Image via Community Blood Center website.
The Community Blood Center of greater Kansas City is putting out an urgent call for donors as Johnson County and the larger metro region experiences its fourth blood shortage this year.
What it means: Per the Community Blood Center, a local “blood emergency” is declared when the region’s blood supply drops to a one to two-day supply.
On Oct. 19, the CBC announced the center’s second blood emergency in the last 75 days.
This also marks the fourth declared emergency in 2022 so far.
Blood shortages in the country are more typical around summer and winter holiday periods, but the CBC reports a more consistent weekly shortage going back at least 30 months.
Local context: The organization, based in Kansas City, Mo., runs donation centers that also serve the Johnson County population.
This includes a south Overland Park center at 10568 Metcalf Avenue and an Olathe center at 16465 West 119th Street.
Bigger picture: Blood centers across the United States have reported dangerously low blood supply levels a number of times in the last two years —driven in part by a pronounced lack of donors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That trend appears to be continuing, according to the CBC, which says part of the current shortage is due to a dearth of first-time blood donors.
The organization expects to end the year with roughly 11,000 first-time blood donors, down roughly 9,000 from the CBC’s total of roughly 20,000 first-time donors in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year of data.
At the beginning of this year, the Red Cross declared its worst national blood shortage in a decade amidst the nationwide COVID-19 Omicron variant surge.
How to help blood shortage in Johnson County
The Community Blood Center encourages residents to donate at daily blood drives and area community centers.
Anyone above the age of 17 can donate if they’re excluded from a number of medical conditions, ranging from flu-like symptoms to pregnancy.
Click here to see available donation times at the Olathe or Overland Park donation center — or call 877-468-6844.
