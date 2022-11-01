  Lucie Krisman  - Prairie Village

JoCo, KC region face new blood shortage emergency — Here’s how you can help

Community blood banks are in search of donors as Johnson County and the greater Kansas City area see their fourth "blood emergency" this year. Above, a donor giving blood at the Community Blood Center. Image via Community Blood Center website.

The Community Blood Center of greater Kansas City is putting out an urgent call for donors as Johnson County and the larger metro region experiences its fourth blood shortage this year.

What it means: Per the Community Blood Center, a local “blood emergency” is declared when the region’s blood supply drops to a one to two-day supply.

