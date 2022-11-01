  Kyle Palmer  - 2022 Elections

Your Johnson County Commission chair general election primer

Two candidates running for Johnson County Commission chair.

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly, left, and current county commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are vying to replace the retiring Ed Eilert as Johnson County Chair. File photos.

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is just one week away.

As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates for Johnson County Commission chair and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.