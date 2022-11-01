Best of Johnson County 2022: Professional services

Bank

Winner: FNBO

FNBO is proud to serve Johnson County and grateful to be named Best Bank. It’s an honor to be recognized for our dedication, integrity and service to the communities we call home. We’re the bank that’s big enough to provide financial strength, yet small enough to know the people we’re protecting. It’s what you can expect from the great big, small bank.

Law Firm



Winner: Hunter Law Group

Hunter Law Group is proud to be named the Top Law Firm in Northeast Johnson County and thanks the community for its support! From humble beginnings, we’ve grown substantially over the years. Our team of award-winning attorneys have helped redefine legal precedents that are now the laws of the land. At Hunter Law Group, we believe every issue has at least one solution. Our unique approach to accomplishing client goals means that there is no case too delicate or complex to be solved. With our targeted approach, we’re equipped to handle everything from real estate aspects of corporate mergers and acquisitions to nuanced, local neighborhood issues. Our motto? Law is as much of an art as it is science. Visit our website to learn more about our services and our venerable team of legal pros.

Financial Investment Firm

Winner: Prevail

Unconventional times deserve unconventional thinking—and Johnson County has spoken in agreement! When it comes to investing, we all have one goal in common – to have accumulated enough wealth to enjoy financial freedom and live the life you want to live. However, with conventional financial planning, it’s like flying into a strong head wind when you consider uncontrollable factors like income tax rates, contribution limits and distribution restrictions. That’s why, at Prevail, we untether ourselves from convention. We turn traditional wealth management on its head by surrounding each client with a financial board of directors who work as a team to help create, grow and preserve our clients’ total wealth. Because we think it’s time for better wealth management. It’s time for our clients to Prevail!

As always, at Prevail, we don’t manage your wealth, we help you create it.

Best Insurance Provider

Winner: Haas & Wilkerson

Haas & Wilkerson Insurance is a Midwestern, third-generation, family-owned insurance agency that takes great measures to care for our clients, helping protect their assets, and mitigate risk. We have decades of experience and take a relationship-based approach. This allows us to offer trusted guidance and appropriate, tailored, and cost-effective insurance solutions.

The experienced professionals at Haas & Wilkerson Insurance partner with you to serve as an extension of your risk-management team. We take an interactive and relationship-centric approach to understand your goals, risk tolerance, and the cost drivers impacting your business.

Once we see the whole picture, we collaborate with our insurance company partners to develop a program tailored for your specific needs. Our seasoned team of producers, service professionals, loss control, and claims and risk management professionals serve as part of our comprehensive risk-management strategy to support and protect your business.

Funeral Home/Crematory Services

Winner: Funeral Advocates

Funeral Advocates is different than anything you may have encountered. We are NOT a funeral home or funeral service company. We are TRULY ADVOCATES for you and your family. Preplanning is the Hallmark of Funeral Advocates. You should not burden your family with the untenable task of funeral planning, when they are emotionally bankrupt. We protect families from making underinformed, emotional and expensive “End of Life” mistakes. As experts in the funeral planning industry, we coach, support and plan with your family, just as your financial advisors guide you to your retirement. In addition to preplanning, we serve and protect families at the time of a loved one’s death. We navigate grief, conflict and crisis. We stand, as your companion, during life’s most trying times. Our transparent process guides families through their vulnerability and helplessness when they feel paralyzed by their loss, ensuring favorable results.

