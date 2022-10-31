A scary lawn decoration looms over Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.
Happy Halloween, Johnson County! Let’s get this spooky day started off right.
Forecast: 🌤️ High: 68, Low: 46. A cloudy start to the day gradually giving way to more sun. Should be a good night for trick or treating.
Noteworthy
Nearly 100 people gathered over the weekend to remember a 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death in his Merriam apartment. [Fox 4]
An Olathe school remains closed after more than 150 students and staff became ill last week. With the large number of absences, Olathe Public Schools decided to close Clearwater Creek Elementary for the week as they work to determine what caused the sicknesses. [KCTV 5]
The Kansas City Current lost to the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League championship match Saturday night. The Current’s ascent to the title match followed their inaugural season last year in which they finished last. [KCUR]
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1