Updates from Johnson County Community College: Center for Sustainability educates and inspires students

Since its creation in 2008, JCCC’s Center for Sustainability has been committed to making campus more environmentally, socially and economically responsible. The Center’s dedication to the environment inspires the JCCC community to make sustainable practices a priority. In addition, JCCC’s Center for Sustainability gives students a sense of hope for their futures by providing positive activities and initiatives to address and manage the ever-changing climate.

Empowering students through our commitment to sustainability