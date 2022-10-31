  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

The Primrose, a craft cocktail bar, opens in downtown Mission

The Primrose, a new craft cocktail bar, is now open in downtown Mission. Above, the bar's namesake cocktail. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The Primrose, a new craft cocktail bar, is making itself at home in downtown Mission.

Where exactly? The new venture has opened at 5622 Johnson Drive, the site of the former Brian’s Bakery & Eatery.

