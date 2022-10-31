The Primrose, a craft cocktail bar, opens in downtown Mission

Where exactly? The new venture has opened at 5622 Johnson Drive, the site of the former Brian’s Bakery & Eatery.

The Primrose , a new craft cocktail bar, is making itself at home in downtown Mission.

The bakery closed in May after two rounds of ownership.

The details: Co-owner Abby Hans said she and her parents Julie and Jason, who also own Urban Prairie Coffee and Mission Board Games in the same block of shops on Johnson Drive, saw the space open up and knew they wanted to do something with it — and a cocktail bar is the first thing that came to mind.

Since May, the daughter-parent trio worked to revamp the space to create a cozier environment suitable for a cocktail bar, Hans said.

She said there’s been a lot of community support since opening in September, including people who say Mission needed something like The Primrose.

The goal is for The Primrose to be a go-to spot for the community to enjoy a drink and relax, Hans said.

Key quote: “We want [The Primrose] to be a space for the community to come, and obviously we have a cozy atmosphere here, so we want everyone to be able to relax and unwind and maybe make friends,” Hans said. “We definitely want to see everybody in the community come here and just have a good time and relax.”

When to visit: Customers can stop into The Primrose Wednesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., the regular hours of operation.

The menu: There are currently 15 different cocktails on the menu that fall into three categories: signature, classic and seasonal.

Hans said there is a lot of variety on the menu, which features local spirits.

A current customer favorite is the namesake cocktail, The Primrose, which comes in a smoked rosemary glass with Tom’s Town Gin, vermouth, Campari, rosemary simple syrup, lemon, orange and egg white.

Hans said the seasonal menu is likely to change in mid-November when The Primrose plans a Christmas pop-up bar.

A full menu can be found online here.

What else about The Primrose

The Primrose started a brunch service this past weekend featuring quiche, avocado toast, assorted pastries and cocktails like mimosas.