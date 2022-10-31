  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Drunk driving suspected in Overland Park crash that leaves 2 critically injured

Two cars involved in Overland Park crash on 95th Street.

Two cars were involved in a wreck Sunday evening on 95th Street, just east of Switzer Road. The vehicle shown above was rear-ended by another vehicle and struck a utility pole, according to investigators. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues investigating after two people were critically injured in a crash on 95th Street Sunday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of West 95th Street and Moody Park Circle, three blocks east of Switzer Road, at 8:07 p.m.