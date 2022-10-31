Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of West 95th Street and Moody Park Circle, three blocks east of Switzer Road, at 8:07 p.m.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues investigating after two people were critically injured in a crash on 95th Street Sunday evening.

Arriving firefighters reported two vehicles with heavy damage. One car was in the median, and the other had crashed through a backyard fence.

Officer John Lacy, an Overland Park Police Department spokesperson, says both cars were driving west on 95th Street when one vehicle rear-ended the other.

“The impact caused the victim vehicle to leave the roadway, striking a pole,” Lacy said in an emailed response to questions Monday.

Lacy says the other driver is believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the driver of the victim vehicle is a woman in her 60s. The suspected intoxicated driver is a man in his 30s.

According to Lacy, both drivers were transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition.

What else we know about 95th Street wreck

The cars ended up approximately 150 yards apart.

The car in the median, which Lacy described as the victim’s vehicle, impacted the utility pole hard enough to separate the car’s engine from the chassis and split the wooden pole in two.

The suspected intoxicated driver’s car crashed through two fences before coming to a stop in a backyard.

Police closed 95th Street from Farley Circle to Perry Lane as they investigated and cleaned up the crash debris.

The eastbound lanes reopened around 1 a.m. Monday.

Evergy utility crews worked until nearly the morning rush to replace the pole and reopen both westbound lanes.

Police have not said if either driver was wearing a seat belt.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.