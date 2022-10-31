  KCUR  - 2022 Elections

Here are the issues defining race for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas

No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas since George McGill in 1932. Former KCK Mayor Mark Holland, left, hopes to end that trend, but he’s challenging Jerry Moran, the Republican incumbent seeking a third term after cruising to victory over Democrats in the past. Images courtesy Kansas News Service.

By Lynn Horsley 

Anything other than U.S. Senator Jerry Moran winning reelection to a third term would count as a shocker. After all, he’s a Republican incumbent in Kansas, which hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate for 90 years.