Kansas election head warns of misleading texts steering voters to wrong polling places

Voters across the country reported getting text messages directing them to vote at incorrect polling locations. At least one organization says the errors were related to a database issue, but experts warn the mistake could affect voter turnout on Election Day. Image credit Zach Perez/KCUR 89.3.

By Zach Perez 

Kansas officials are warning voters to be wary of text messages directing them to incorrect polling places on Election Day.