  Lucie Krisman

Johnson County creating mental health court as jail alternative

With the assistance of federal grant funding, the Johnson County Mental Health Center will begin working on a mental health court program that would allow people charged with crimes to seek mental health resources instead of jail time. Photo credit Neil Conway. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Johnson County is creating a new mental health court program that will serve as an alternative to jail for people with severe mental illness.

Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday voted to accept a federal grant for the development of the new program. The $309,766 grant came from the U.S. Department of Justice.

