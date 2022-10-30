  Roxie Hammill  - Elections

JoCo election office addresses breach of security by election worker during August count

After removing an election worker who breached the office's security during the August primary, Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman has affirmed that election security is sufficient ahead of the November general. File photo.

Law enforcement had to be called to the Johnson County Election Office the last time workers gathered to count ballots, due to an election worker who breached the office’s security and then refused to leave when asked.

The backstory: That was in August and the worker left peacefully, said Election Commissioner Fred Sherman, who made the call. But even as pressure on election offices across the country are intensifying, Sherman said he believes the office’s physical and vote-handling security already in place will be equal to the upcoming challenges.