Your Community: Election resources

Important dates for voters in the November 8th General Election:

Whether you are a seasoned voter, or voting for the first time, Johnson County Library has helpful election information for you. Learn important dates, where to vote, research candidates and ballot measures, see sample ballots and more.

Now – Advance voting available at designated locations

– Advance voting available at designated locations Nov. 1, 2022 – Advance ballot application request deadline – 5 p.m.

– Advance ballot application request deadline – 5 p.m. Nov. 7, 2022 – Advance voting in person closes

– Advance voting in person closes Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election – Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m

I don’t want to mail my ballot, how else can I return it?

There are several ways to return your completed advanced ballot:

If you mail your ballot, it must be postmarked no later than November 8 and received by the election office by November 11.

You may return your completed ballot at any of the advanced polling locations (see section on advanced voting below) now – November 7.

You may return your completed ballot at your designated polling location on Election Day, during polling hours.

Johnson County Election Office has installed several ballot drop off boxes around the county.

Blue Valley Library – 9000 W 151st St, Overland Park

Central Resource Library – 9875 W 87th St, Overland Park

De Soto Library – 33145 W 83rd St, De Soto

Gardner Library – 137 E Shawnee St, Gardner

Shawnee Library – 13811 Johnson Dr, Shawnee

Spring Hill Library – 109 S Webster St, Spring Hill

Northeast Offices – 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission

The 24-hour, drive-thru ballot boxes at the Election Office (2101 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe) will also continue to be available for voters.

Where can I find advanced voting in person?

Early in person voting can be done at several locations between October 22 and November 7, 2022. In Johnson County, check the list of advance voting locations for places, dates and times.

Where and when do I vote on Election Day?

Each registered voter has a designated polling place. Polling places can change, so even if you have voted in the past, it’s a good idea to check your polling place for each election. Please visit the Election Office website to find your polling location. Polls are open between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

Where do I find more information about candidates?

You can view a sample ballot from the Johnson County Election Office, Ballotpedia, and Vote 411.

For information about candidates or issues, the eNewspapers section of our eLibrary is a great resource. Both Kansas City Star and Shawnee Mission Post include coverage of local candidates and issues on upcoming ballots. You will need your Johnson County Library card or ecard to access either title.

Ballotpedia provides biographical, current and past work of elected officials, campaign themes and more.

Factcheck.org is a nonpartisan, nonprofit site covering many topics of current interest related to campaign topics.

Politifact, a non-profit news organization, offers fact checking on current topics, candidate statements and claims, media personalities and campaigns. Users may also submit claims to have them fact checked.

To learn more important information about voting, including what to bring with you for in person voting, research ballot measures, results of 2022 Judicial Evaluations and more, visit the 2022 Elections page on jocolibrary.org.

