Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 28

Greetings, Johnson County! Welcome to the end of the week and the start of a spooky Halloween weekend. Here’s a rundown to get you updated.
Forecast: 🌤 High: 64, Low: 40. Sunny skies with some clouds, with a light breeze out of the north and east.
Diversions
- Mission Parks + Recreation is hosting a Spooky Walk from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. at Streamway Park. This free family event includes candy stations and fun activities along the trail with popcorn and punch. Come dressed for Halloween. Note: Event parking is located at 5700 Broadmoor, just north of Broadmoor Park. A 3-minute shuttle ride will take you to and from Streamway Park.
- The Blue Valley Northwest Marching Band is hosting the Glow Show from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the BV District Activity Complex, 13310 Switzer, Overland Park.
- The city of Shawnee’s Halloween House Contest is open through Sunday. To enter, send one picture of your spooky home decorations to cityofshawnee@cityofshawnee.org with a location attached, and the city will post your photo on Facebook in its “Halloween House Contest” album. The top 3 displays that get the most “likes” will win Shawnee swag bags. Winners will be announced on Halloween.
- Visit The Shawnee Town Museum on Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for Historical Hauntings, a family-friendly evening of trick-or-treating, tractor hayrides, face painting, bounce house, & costume contest. All activities are free with a $1 suggested donation to benefit Shawnee Town 1929’s educational programs.
Noteworthy
- The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a pair of posts on social media sites spreading false information about a constitutional amendment on the November ballot was a mistake. But the office then doubled down with additional misleading posts that appear intended to sway voters on the ballot question. To be clear: Amendment 2 would serve to establish the right by the people to elect a county sheriff. It would also amend the processes for removing a sheriff from office to place that power solely in the hands of the state attorney general, not the local district attorney. [The Kansas City Star]
- The Parade of Hearts Board of Directors announced Thursday that the Parade of Hearts will return in years 2023 and 2024. First launched in 2022, the successful project is a vehicle for regional unity through art and philanthropy. The two-year plan includes a limited edition of hearts on display in 2023 and a return to over 100 hearts on display in 2024.
- Lenexa Police are looking for a group of people accused of walking into a store at 95th and Quivira, and leaving without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of shoes. [Fox 4 News]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1