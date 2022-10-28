  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 28

The Blue Valley Tiger Band was named the 2022 Kansas Bandmasters Association Open Class Grand Champion. Photo via Twitter.

Greetings, Johnson County! Welcome to the end of the week and the start of a spooky Halloween weekend. Here’s a rundown to get you updated.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 64, Low: 40. Sunny skies with some clouds, with a light breeze out of the north and east.

Hi there! I'm Leah, and I cover Lenexa and Shawnee for the site. Here at the Post, we believe that an informed community is a stronger community. But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. I hope you'll consider trying a subscription today.