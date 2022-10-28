  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - SMSD News

SMSD News: Career opportunities open in the SMSD

Do you know anyone who may be interested in a new job opportunity? When you join the Shawnee Mission School District team, you play an important role in helping every child in our community achieve their personal best.

Opportunities are now available for teachers in the 2022-2023 school year, and for positions in food service, custodial, and on special education teams. Click here to apply now. 