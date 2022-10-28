SMSD News: Career opportunities open in the SMSD

Opportunities are now available for teachers in the 2022-2023 school year, and for positions in food service, custodial, and on special education teams. Click here to apply now .

Do you know anyone who may be interested in a new job opportunity? When you join the Shawnee Mission School District team, you play an important role in helping every child in our community achieve their personal best.

Here are some more ways to pursue opportunities in the SMSD:

Teacher Interview Night

Individuals looking to become teachers in the SMSD can join us for Teacher Interview Night. The event will be held:

5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St.

Click here to reserve a spot. Interviews are by appointment only!

This event gives prospective teachers a chance to learn more about the SMSD and the benefits offered by the district. Attendees will also participate in an initial screening interview.

Non-Teaching Positions and Benefits

If you are not a teacher, there are still many benefits to joining the SMSD team, including:

Health insurance

Paid holidays

Retirement plan

Paid sick leave

Access to the free, on-site fitness center

Care at the Priority One on-site health facilities

Non-teaching positions include paraeducators, classroom aides, food service assistants, custodians, and more.

Click here to learn more and apply!

New Incentives for Paraeducators and Second-Shift Custodians

The Shawnee Mission School District is offering signing incentives for a few critical positions. These incentives are now available for paraeducators and second-shift custodians.

This opportunity began October 25, 2022 and continues through June 30, 2023.

On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, the SMSD Board of Education voted to approve a Hiring and Retention Pilot Program for paraeducators and second shift custodians. The purpose of the program is to improve recruitment and retention of staff in these important positions.

Program Highlights:

All new center based paraeducators hired on or after October 25, 2022, will receive a $300 signing incentive.

All new second shift custodians hired on or after October 25, 2022, will receive a $300 signing incentive.

All new resource and Pre-K paraeducators hired on or after October 25, 2022, will receive a $150 signing incentive.

All center based paraeducators and second shift custodians will receive a $300 retention payment for every 30 days they physically work.

All resource and Pre-K paraeducators will receive a $150 retention payment for every 30 days they physically work.

For more details about the pilot program click here.

