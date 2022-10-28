  Juliana Garcia  - Fairway

Rainy Day Books sells to Made in KC, Friends of Rainy Day Books

Rainy Day Books sale

Rainy Day Books owner Vivien Jennings, left, and chiefs operations officer Roger Doeren are officially selling the bookstore to Made in KC and Friends of Rainy Day Books. Photo courtesy Rainy Day Books.

Rainy Day Books, a longtime Fairway bookstore, is officially changing ownership.

The upshot: After announcing plans to retire in May, Rainy Day Books owner Vivien Jennings and chief operations officer Roger Doeren are officially selling the bookstore to Made In Kansas City and Friends of Rainy Day Books.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.