  Lucie Krisman  - Courts

Gov. Laura Kelly appoints three new Johnson County judges

Three new judges will join the 10th Judicial District in December, which Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said will create a need for additional court employees. Above, the Johnson County Courthouse. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Johnson County is set to receive new district judges for the first time in more than a decade — and in turn, more court staff.

Driving the news: This week, Gov. Laura Kelly appointed three new judges to the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County District Court.

