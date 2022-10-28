Gov. Laura Kelly appoints three new Johnson County judges

Driving the news: This week, Gov. Laura Kelly appointed three new judges to the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County District Court.

Johnson County is set to receive new district judges for the first time in more than a decade — and in turn, more court staff.

These three judges are the first to be added to the district since 2007, making a new total of 22 judges for the district.

Who they are: Kelly appointed Jason Billam of Olathe, Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa and Catherine Triplett of De Soto to the 10th Judicial District.

Billam is a co-founder and attorney with Billam & Henderson law firm in Overland Park. He specializes in homicide, drug crime, domestic violence crime and property crime.

Goodenow is an owner and attorney with the Goodenow Law firm in Lenexa. She has earned bar admissions in Kansas, Missouri and in U.S. District courts. Her practice has focused on family law.

Triplett is an owner and attorney with Triplett Law Firm in Shawnee, which she founded in 2021. She graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law. Her firm has focused on criminal law, family law, probate law and mediation.

How it got here: This year’s state budget funded the three new judge positions. The budget also supported a 5% pay raise for state employees.

The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission chose the three new judges from a pool of 27 Johnson County candidates with legal backgrounds.

These candidates were interviewed and narrowed down to a final five , who nominated those five candidates to Kelly for final appointment.

Court impacts: Partially as a result of the new judge appointments, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved the addition of five new full-time court employees at this week’s meeting.

Since one of the new judges will handle criminal cases, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the additional influx of criminal cases will require more attorneys and court staff.

The new additions include two assistant district attorneys, a trial assistant, a section chief and a victim advocate.

The state will fund the new judge positions, while county reserves will fund the five new court positions, which amount to $530,000 for 2023.

Bigger picture: Preceding the new judge additions, Howe said the Johnson County Courts’ backlog of criminal cases increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average caseload per prosecutor ranges from 165 to 240 cases, which is up from the pre-pandemic range of 90 to 100 cases.

Howe said this came as a result of courts being either shut down or limited in terms of processing cases.

Key quote: “This new (criminal) court will be about 150 cases a week that will be added to our plate,” Howe said. “To say that we’re overwhelmed is an understatement right now.”