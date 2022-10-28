  Lucie Krisman  - Public safety

More intersection license plate readers coming to Johnson County — What they’re for

This week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved an agreement allowing federal grant funds to be used to install license plate readers at Johnson County intersections. Above, a standard traffic camera in Mission Hills. File photo.

Johnson County has approved an agreement allowing license plate readers to be installed at intersections throughout the county.

Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a $595,000 agreement with Merriam-based Electronic Technology Inc. for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to utilize up to 55 automated license plate readers at certain intersections.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover Overland Park for the Blue Valley Post and the Shawnee Mission Post. My work reporting on city government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the 6,500 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU!