Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Medical, dental and health

Hospital

Winner: AdventHealth

Sometimes you just know when health care is different. It’s in the smiles, the spiritual touch and the technology and environment that confirm you made the right choice. In Kansas City, that hospital network is AdventHealth. With three hospitals throughout the region, as well as numerous physician offices and urgent care locations, AdventHealth is committed to providing the highest quality care to help you feel whole. From the Adventhealth Shawnee Mission Birth Center, where we deliver the most babies in Kansas City, to our Cancer Center, Kansas City’s only member of the MD Anderson Cancer Network, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center, we’re working to exceed your expectations. For more information or to find an AdventHealth doctor, call the NurseLine at 913-676-7777 or visit AdventHealthKC.com.

Family Doctor

Winner: College Park Family Care

College Park Family Care is a Christ-centered medical practice whose purpose is to provide quality, personal healthcare. Our faith-based mission is “care with caring,” which means that we will treat the “whole” you—body, mind, and spirit. At College Park Family Care, you can count on exceptional compassionate, comprehensive care for every member of your family from experienced, board-certified providers. We have more than 90 providers, including primary care providers and specialists who can meet all your healthcare needs. We offer imaging, endoscopy, and radiology services, as well as care for allergies, asthma, bariatrics, dermatology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, neurology, nutrition services, and pain management. And our general surgery group provides in-office, inpatient, and outpatient procedures for various treatments. With multiple locations serving Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Shawnee Mission, and surrounding areas in Johnson County, we offer convenient care in easily-accessible locations.

Dentist

Winner: LeBlanc and Associates

At LeBlanc and Associates Dentistry for Children, I have had the absolute privilege to be a part of so many children’s dental health journeys over the last 17 years. Children truly seem to have superpowers in the form of resilience, humor and candor, and I consider myself lucky to be able to witness these daily. I believe all children should have the opportunity to receive the best possible dental experience and that they are capable of creating good oral hygiene habits from a young age to set them up for a lifetime of success. Not only am I, along with my awesome team of Board Certified Pediatric Dentists, Hygienists, Assistants, and Administrative colleagues, dedicated to cultivating this experience, we are honored to be a part of their journey and grateful for the opportunity to watch them grow. – Dr. Michael LeBlanc

Orthodontist

Winner: Fry Orthodontist

Fry Orthodontics has been helping teens and adults achieve beautiful smiles since 1977! With 13 convenient locations across the Kansas City Metro area, you are sure to find an office that is close to school, work, or home. Fry offers both braces and Invisalign options at the same price to ensure each patient is able to achieve the smile of their dreams in a way that best suits their lifestyle. Fry believes your smile is an investment that should last a lifetime. This is why they provide each patient with FREE retainers for life once completing treatment.

To schedule a free in-office or video consultation, visit www.fryorthodontics.com.

Optometrist

Winner: Mission EyeCare

The goal of our optometry practice is to provide you with dedicated and friendly eye care service. With that aim in mind, we will cater to all of your vision needs, answer any eye-related questions you might have and supply you with the most up-to-date optometric information and fashion eye wear and frames in order to keep your eyes clear and healthy. We are committed to excellence in serving your family’s complete eye care needs. Eyes are important indicators of overall health, and comprehensive eye care goes beyond a prescription for glasses or contact lenses. At Mission EyeCare, we take the time to get to know you, your eye care history, and your vision needs. Our optometrists will provide the expert care, advice, options, and follow up you need whether you are a new patient or an existing one.

Congrats to these winners! You can find the full list of winners and runners up in all the medical, dental and health categories here.