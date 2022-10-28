  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween seems like an oxymoron. What is happy about ghosts, goblins, witches and black cats? Perhaps there are two sides to every coin? Dressing up in costumes, throwing parties, celebration of the mysterious and unknown and watching our children hopped up on excessive amounts of sugar for the following seven days…that sounds like happiness to me.

The history of Halloween can be traced back over 2000 years ago to the Celtic celebration of Samhain. Samhain was a celebration of the end of harvest and the start of a new year. The festival also represented a time when the veil between the worlds of the living and dead became thin enough for communication to occur between the two. Additionally, the Celtic and Druid priests believed Samhain made it easier to predict the future. Bonfires were built to sacrifice animals and crops to the spirits.