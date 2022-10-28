Another end to a week means another round of 5 to Try, where Post readers pick their favorite restaurants, parks, activities and more in Johnson County.

This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite Vietnamese restaurants — and yet again, they did not disappoint. Let’s get into this week’s 5 to Try.

Vietnam Cafe

It may be across county lines, but Vietnam Cafe in Kansas City, Kan., is a top recommendation from Post readers.

This local eatery near The University of Kansas Health System features lunch and dinner versions of pho soup, fried rice, rice platters, stir-fried noodles and more.

“A bit into Wyandotte, but excellent,” said Post reader Andrew Starr.

Vietnam Cafe is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Visit the restaurant at 3934 Rainbow Blvd., just across the street from Westwood.

Pho Vietnam

Located near Sam’s Club off West 135th Street in Overland Park, Pho Vietnam is another fan favorite for Vietnamese food in Johnson County.

Banh mi, rice dishes, pho, vermicelli and more can all be ordered at Pho Vietnam. If you’re looking for something quick, Pho Vietnam also serves smoothies and bubble teas.

“I love this restaurant so much,” wrote Google reviewer Tyson Laughlin. “The spicy lemongrass chicken is amazing. Also the grilled sliced pork vermicelli bowl is super good. I go here all the time and I’ll be back soon!”

Pho Vietnam at 8602 W. 133rd St. is open from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cafe Vie

Cafe Vie, located in the Indian Creek Shopping Center off Metcalf Avenue, is a popular Asian fusion restaurant in Johnson County with several Vietnamese options.

With three different types of pho, a bulgogi bun, a spicy pork bun and a pork chop with rice platter, Cafe Vie is well-equipped for anyone looking for a bite of Vietnamese cuisine.

“I’ve been coming here for many years and I absolutely love it,” Google reviewer Lydia Dibben said. “The food is amazing and so are the portions! I also love the fact it’s surrounded by other local Asian businesses. It’s fun to come eat, go to the Korean bakery and shop at the Asian market!”

Cafe Vie, located at 10330 Metcalf Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Pho Good

This Shawnee Vietnamese restaurant is racking up a name for itself with its pho, coffee and tea options.

Pho Good, located near the Walmart Neighborhood Market off West 75th Street, serves up pho, catfish family dinners, steamed rice options, vermicelli and more. Bubble tea drinks, hot and iced coffee are also available.

“What a hidden gem!,” wrote Google reviewer Myriah Allio. “We come here frequently for lunch and dinner and the food is always so good! I’ve never had anything I didn’t love. The staff is friendly and they make sure you have everything you need. I HIGHLY recommend coming here. Even if you don’t like pho, the rice, noodles, etc is all amazing.”

Pho Good at 10952 W. 74th Terrace is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Pho Sai Gon

Last but not least, Post readers’ pick for the best Vietnamese restaurant is Pho Sai Gon in Overland Park.

From beef pho and grilled pork with noodles to various fried rice options as well as spring rolls and banh mis, there is no shortage of variety at Pho Sai Gon.

“The best,” wrote Google reviewer Kylie Luna. “I’m a traveler so I’ve ordered pho in most of the major cities in the US and all over the world. This place is good! Beef stew had more beef chunks than I could eat. It was tender and fatty enough to be flavorful. I am so happy that I found this place in KS!”

Located at 14861 Metcalf Ave., Pho Sai Gon is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.