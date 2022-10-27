Thirsty this Thursday? It’s National American Beer Day. Bottoms up!
Forecast: ☁️ High: 61, Low: 41. Increasing clouds throughout the day.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. today in Olathe and, among other items, will consider approving five new employees to the District Attorney’s Office to staff an extra criminal court added to the 10th Judicial District in Johnson County.
- A community panel on two constitutional amendments that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, hosted in part by the Mainstream Coalition and Kansas League of Women Voters, will be streamed live tonight at 7 p.m. Register for the event here.
Noteworthy
- Hundreds of people received free CPR training earlier this week at Blue Valley High School, hosted in part by the organization 13 Beats, founded by a Leawood teen whose baseball coaches performed CPR on him after he went into cardiac arrest at a practice. [Fox 4]
- Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann made their end-of-campaign pitch Tuesday night for voters trying to determine who should be the state’s next attorney general. [Kansas Reflector]
- Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died this week at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park. He was 96. [KCUR]
