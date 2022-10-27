  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village to take single-family districts out of housing discussion for now

Prairie Village housing

Prairie Village's controversial housing discussion is shifting away from single-family housing districts for now, following a planning commission discussion. Above, residents at the Oct. 25 planning commission work session. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Single-family housing districts in Prairie Village have been temporarily removed from the conversation on the city’s housing recommendations. Moving forward, the city’s discussion is now narrowed down to focus on commercial, multifamily and mixed-use districts.

The upshot: This takes any consideration of multifamily housing within single-family housing districts — one of the most controversial aspects of a special task force’s recommendations — out of the equation for now, unless attainable housing cannot be addressed otherwise, per a planning commission work session on Tuesday.

