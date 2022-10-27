What are the new times? Located at 11921 Hardy St., the center is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Overland Park’s drop-off Recycling Center , which provides a place for residents who do not use curbside recycling to dispose of reusable waste, has temporarily reduced its operating hours because of a staff leave of absence.

Prior to the schedule change that went into effect Oct. 24, the center had been open on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well.

City staff said the Recycling Center will tentatively resume its normal operating hours in mid-December, depending on if staff return to the center as planned.

While the Recycling Center closes at 4 p.m., the last entry into the center is at 3:50 p.m. to allow visitors time to drop off items and clear the facility by closing time.

Key quotes: “The facility is staffed by a very small group of our Parks and Recreation staff,” city officials wrote on Facebook. “The temporary change in hours is due to a staff leave of absence.”

Accepted items: The following items are accepted at the Recycling Center:

Corrugated cardboard

Lithium ion and lead acid batteries

Paperboard

Glass

Plastic

Cans

Office paper

Magazines

Newspapers

Calendars

Scrap metal

Used clothing

Holiday lights are also permitted to be recycled, but only in December and January.

Unaccepted items: The center does not accept commercial qualities of any of the allowed items, and staff may refuse any materials on a case-by-case basis.

Items not permitted at the center include:

Ceramics

Alkaline batteries

Electronics

Light bulbs

Plastic bags

Shredded paper

Ink and toner cartridges

Styrofoam

Tissues

Wrapping paper

Other recycling opportunities in Overland Park

Overland Park is also hosting a Neighborhood Recycling Event this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at Indian Woods Middle for residents wanting to get rid of old electronics and confidential documents.