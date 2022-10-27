Overland Park’s drop-off Recycling Center at 11921 Hardy Street has temporarily adjusted its operating hours due to a staff leave of absence. Photo courtesy Overland Park Recycling Center.
Overland Park’s drop-off Recycling Center, which provides a place for residents who do not use curbside recycling to dispose of reusable waste, has temporarily reduced its operating hours because of a staff leave of absence.
What are the new times? Located at 11921 Hardy St., the center is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday through Tuesday.
Prior to the schedule change that went into effect Oct. 24, the center had been open on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well.
City staff said the Recycling Center will tentatively resume its normal operating hours in mid-December, depending on if staff return to the center as planned.
While the Recycling Center closes at 4 p.m., the last entry into the center is at 3:50 p.m. to allow visitors time to drop off items and clear the facility by closing time.
Key quotes: “The facility is staffed by a very small group of our Parks and Recreation staff,” city officials wrote on Facebook. “The temporary change in hours is due to a staff leave of absence.”
Accepted items: The following items are accepted at the Recycling Center:
Corrugated cardboard
Lithium ion and lead acid batteries
Paperboard
Glass
Plastic
Cans
Office paper
Magazines
Newspapers
Calendars
Scrap metal
Used clothing
Holiday lights are also permitted to be recycled, but only in December and January.
Unaccepted items: The center does not accept commercial qualities of any of the allowed items, and staff may refuse any materials on a case-by-case basis.
Items not permitted at the center include:
Ceramics
Alkaline batteries
Electronics
Light bulbs
Plastic bags
Shredded paper
Ink and toner cartridges
Styrofoam
Tissues
Wrapping paper
Other recycling opportunities in Overland Park
Overland Park is also hosting a Neighborhood Recycling Event this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at Indian Woods Middle for residents wanting to get rid of old electronics and confidential documents.
While most items such as printers, stereos and cables, will be accepted free of charge, CRT monitors will cost residents $25 to dispose of, and televisions will be $40.
Shredding of confidential documents will also be available for a $5 per box suggested donation.
Additionally, on Friday, Oct. 28, residents who live between west 135th Street and south city limits have an opportunity to participate in the city’s mattress recycling program.
