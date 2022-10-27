  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park temporarily reduces hours for drop-off Recycling Center

Overland Park’s drop-off Recycling Center at 11921 Hardy Street has temporarily adjusted its operating hours due to a staff leave of absence. Photo courtesy Overland Park Recycling Center.

Overland Park’s drop-off Recycling Center, which provides a place for residents who do not use curbside recycling to dispose of reusable waste, has temporarily reduced its operating hours because of a staff leave of absence.

What are the new times? Located at 11921 Hardy St., the center is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday through Tuesday.

