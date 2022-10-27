  Roxie Hammill  - Leawood

Postal officials give assurances over worries about slow mail delivery in Leawood

A U.S Post Office location in Leawood. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Despite some reports of disrupted mail service in Leawood and other places across the United States, postal officials say they are committed to making sure mailed ballots in Johnson County get to voters and to the election office on time in the Nov. 8 election.

Driving the news: Mail delivery has reportedly been spotty on occasion in Leawood, with consecutive missed days followed by two deliveries in one day or late deliveries, according to a resident who reached out to the Post.