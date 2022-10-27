Here’s why: JCPRD is “winterizing” parks in preparation for the upcoming drop in temperatures. That means parks will operate under limited hours and operations.

This month, Johnson County Park and Recreation District began reducing hours and limiting access to restrooms and drinking fountains across its parks.

Winterization for the parks lasts from Oct. 15 through April 15.

Limited access to restrooms and drinking fountains: During the winterization period, restrooms at most of the parks will be closed.

Park visitors will still be able to access portable toilets throughout the parks.

Restrooms will remain open at the clubhouse at Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village, as well as the Big Bull Creek Park’s maintenance shop in Edgerton.

The facility restrooms at Heritage Park’s softball complex and football and soccer fields will still be open until mid-November — as will the Mid-America Sports Complex’s restrooms during upcoming tournaments.

Drinking fountains in parks and along trails have also been turned off.

Reduced hours: From Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023, the following parks will operate under these newly reduced hours:

Antioch Park in Merriam — 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Big Bull Creek Park in Edgerton — 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Heritage Park in Olathe — 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kill Creek Park in De Soto — 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lexington Lake Park in De Soto — 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other park happenings: Also ongoing this winter, work is underway on what will be a roughly $1.6 million upgrade to the marina at Shawnee Mission Park.