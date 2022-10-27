  Lucie Krisman  - Parks

Johnson County began reducing park hours and closing restrooms — Here’s why

Starting this month, Johnson Countians will have limited access to park facilities as temperatures drop. Above, Johnson Countians watching the lake at Shawnee Mission Park get stocked with trout on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

This month, Johnson County Park and Recreation District began reducing hours and limiting access to restrooms and drinking fountains across its parks.

Here’s why: JCPRD is “winterizing” parks in preparation for the upcoming drop in temperatures. That means parks will operate under limited hours and operations.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover Overland Park for the Blue Valley Post and the Shawnee Mission Post. My work reporting on city government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the 6,500 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU!