A 32-year-old Olathe woman was transported to an area hospital after Troopers say she rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Kansas Highway 7.

What exactly happened: Shawnee police, firefighters, and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 7 and West 47th Street at 1:59 Thursday afternoon. Arriving firefighters reported one vehicle with heavy damage and a driver trapped inside.