A 32-year-old Olathe woman has critical injuries after reportedly crashing into a tractor-trailer on Kansas Highway 7. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
A 32-year-old Olathe woman was transported to an area hospital after Troopers say she rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Kansas Highway 7.
What exactly happened: Shawnee police, firefighters, and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 7 and West 47th Street at 1:59 Thursday afternoon. Arriving firefighters reported one vehicle with heavy damage and a driver trapped inside.
Firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to extricate the driver from the crashed 1998 Acura Integra.
Driver in critical condition: Johnson County Med-Act transported the driver, identified as a 32-year-old Olathe woman, to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers say the Acura was straddling both southbound lanes when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer driving in the right lane.
Traffic diverted to 47th: The crash investigation forced police to close the highway’s southbound lanes, diverting all traffic to West 47th Street for a time.
Troopers say the woman driving the Acura was wearing a seat belt and suffered a “suspected serious injury.”
The driver and a passenger in the tractor-trailer were wearing their seat belts and did not report any injuries.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.
